WATCH: Beautiful Pod Of Dolphins Appear Between Malta And Gozo Leaving Men ‘Awestruck’
A Maltese man crossing the channel between Gozo and Malta was given quite the pleasant surprise yesterday when he and his companion suddenly realised they were right alongside some magnificent dolphins.
“What an encounter today with not one but a pod of dolphins in the Malta-Gozo channel! I’m still awestruck!” said David Buhagiar under a video he uploaded of the chance encounter.
In the video, you can see a number of dolphins swimming by the man’s boat before breaching the surface to the amazement of the Maltese people watching.
Dolphins have been known to appear in Maltese waters every now and then, usually showing up closer to the summer months, with appearances recorded everywhere from St Paul’s Bay to Marsamxett.
However, being lucky enough to run into a dolphin while at sea is pretty much a perfect way to end a day out boating.