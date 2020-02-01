د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Adrian Zammit, Marsa’s Most Important Influencer, Discusses Racism, Politics And Goffy The Bulldog

Prams left lying in fountains for years, a lack of clean and safe spaces for Marsa residents and Goffy the bulldog – welcome to the world of Adrian Zammit.

A construction worker who had run for his local council as an independent candidate, Zammit has become something of a common man’s philosopher.

In his Facebook Live show, which he broadcasts from his personal page every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Zammit covers some of the hottest social issues of the day – and even takes on some wild and uncensored phone calls from the general public.

Lovin Malta’s Jon Mallia and Johnathan Cilia went over to Zammit’s house with a haul of Sphinx Pastizzeria products and Stretta beer to discuss some of the biggest issues facing Malta in 2020 – and it goes places. 

Lovin Malta Meets: Adrian Zammit

Our very own Jon Mallia from Kaxxaturi and Johnathan Cilia from Lovin Eats sat down with the man, the legend, the one and only Adrian Zammit (and his dogs of course) ????????Special shoutout to Sphinx Pastizzeria and Stretta Beer ????

Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, January 30, 2020

