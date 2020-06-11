WATCH: Adrian Zammit Dressed Up As A Dubai Sheikh And It’s Not What You Think

You might have missed it, but Marsa’s most important influencer got his costume on this week atop a Maltese rooftop, and it was for the best reason ever.

“We are wearing the costume for Abdul’s competition – but while we are here, let me show you some of Abdul’s great work,” Adrian Zammit said on a building in what we presume to be Marsa but he describes as “Dubai, in Abu Dhabi” in typical bebbuxu fashion.

Adrian was dressed up as a sheikh as part of a competition promoting plastering work done by his good friend Abdul is-Sirjan.