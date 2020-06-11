WATCH: Adrian Zammit Dressed Up As A Dubai Sheikh And It’s Not What You Think
You might have missed it, but Marsa’s most important influencer got his costume on this week atop a Maltese rooftop, and it was for the best reason ever.
“We are wearing the costume for Abdul’s competition – but while we are here, let me show you some of Abdul’s great work,” Adrian Zammit said on a building in what we presume to be Marsa but he describes as “Dubai, in Abu Dhabi” in typical bebbuxu fashion.
Adrian was dressed up as a sheikh as part of a competition promoting plastering work done by his good friend Abdul is-Sirjan.
Posted by ABDUL PIaster on Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Adrian recounted how during some of his worst moments and struggles with drugs and heroin, Abdul had always been there for him, inviting him over for a bite to eat.
Now that Adrian is back on his feet, he hasn’t forgotten the kindness, and he wants to return the favour – and that’s how we ended up on a tour of a newly plastered house with Sheikh Zammit.
Since Adrian uploaded his video, Abdul took to Facebook to announce the winner of the first leg of his costume competition.
And of course, little Fonzu came along for the ride.
Adrian Zammit is well-known for his condemnation of racism, having previously been associated with some right-wing movements years ago.
Nowadays though, he regularly uploads videos with African construction workers he works side by side with and gives his good pal Abdul a free plug for his company pretty much every show.
We have still to see exactly what Abdul looks like – but if there’s one thing we know, it’s that his work is so good it’ll make you feel like you are in Dubai, in Abu Dhabi.