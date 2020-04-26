WATCH: A Pair Of Playful Dolphins Got Up Close And Personal With This Paddleboarder Near Manoel Island

As the ozone layer heals over the Arctic and smog clears in populated places like China and Los Angeles, one lucky kayaker in Gżira got a pleasant and wet surprise when dolphins suddenly appeared in front of her near Manoel Island.

And it wasn’t just the kayaker – in a video posted by Anna Cha, a very lucky paddle boarder casually cruises by the pair of dolphins as they breached the surface and shimmer in the Maltese sunlight.

Dolphins spotted off Manuel Island as pollution levels decline due to coronavirus! Every cloud has a silver lining!???? (Forgive the screams of excitement) ????The positive impact of the covid19 for maltese archipelago is just absurd…Less traffic, less pollution, no noises, no dust, no destruction, no sea contamination.. But we have to understand that we cannot lose what has been achieved.. now just look at this video… and tomorrow go to any place on the coast and reflect ???? let’s take a lesson, Mother Nature is trying to tell us something.. we must live a more sustainable life and in peace with the nature Posted by Anna Cha on Saturday, April 25, 2020

“Dolphins spotted off Manoel Island as pollution levels decline due to coronavirus! Every cloud has a silver lining?” Anna said.

The dolphins are not scared away by the paddleboarder or Anna’s screams of excitement and were also seen near Tigne’ in Sliema.

“The positive impact of COVID-19 for the Maltese archipelago is just absurd,” Anna said.

“Less traffic, less pollution, no noises, no dust, no destruction, no sea contamination… Mother Nature is trying to tell us something… we must live a more sustainable life and in peace with nature.”

With more and more dolphin sitings increasing, let’s just hope that our environment values don’t begin to decrease.