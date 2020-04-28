Guys, That Incredible Jumping Dolphin Video Was Probably Not Filmed In Gozo
A viral video seemingly showing a pod of dolphins performing aquatic acrobatics just off Gozo is, unfortunately, just some fake news.
We know, it sucks – we wanted it to be real too.
The video, which even got a like from President George Vella and was shared by media houses, fooled people who don’t reaaaally know what Gozo looks like… and just assumed it was Malta’s sister island għax hekk.
The video is actually taken in Mexico in the Mazatlán region of Sinaloa, famous for touristic dolphin excursions.
But… was it really?
To be very clear, there are at least three different countries claiming the high-flying dolphins as their own – just check out Greece’s “Aegean Sea” pitch.
Just kidding – it’s actually been Italy this entire time!
How about we call it a day and all agree that the Gozo edition is the best edition, x’taħsbu?
Like they used to (kind of) say when we were kids: assuming makes an ass out of you, me, and Gozo.