Guys, That Incredible Jumping Dolphin Video Was Probably Not Filmed In Gozo

A viral video seemingly showing a pod of dolphins performing aquatic acrobatics just off Gozo is, unfortunately, just some fake news.

We know, it sucks – we wanted it to be real too.

The video, which even got a like from President George Vella and was shared by media houses, fooled people who don’t reaaaally know what Gozo looks like… and just assumed it was Malta’s sister island għax hekk.

The video is actually taken in Mexico in the Mazatlán region of Sinaloa, famous for touristic dolphin excursions.