WATCH: Man Utd Star Ryan Giggs’ Encouraging Message To The People Of Malta – ‘Stay Safe And Hopefully See You Soon’
One of the most decorated football players of all time, has sent words of encouragement to the Maltese nation during this difficult COVID-19 time.
Ryan Giggs is the second Manchester United legend to have teamed up with community portal Malta Together to send a heartfelt message to the Maltese nation, following on from former teammate Gary Neville yesterday.
“I just want to send my best wishes for what is a difficult time for everyone. But Malta, of course, holds a special place in my heart. Over the years I’ve got to know the island and have many, many friends there.”
Giggs spent his entire career playing for Manchester United, where he won 13 Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, three League Cups, two UEFA Champions Leagues, a FIFA Club World Cup, an Intercontinental Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and nine FA Community Shields.
“I want to send this message to everyone in Malta – Stay home and stay safe,” Giggs continued. “Try and protect the medical staff, the nurses, the doctors.”
Giggs drew parallels between the situation in Malta and the UK, emphasising the importance of adhering to government measures and protecting our medical staff as well as family and friends.
“It’s difficult times but we will come through it and if you do the right thing by staying home and staying safe with your family, we will come out of this sooner rather than later.”
“Stay safe and hopefully see you soon,” he ended.