WATCH: Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Hopes Gary Neville Will Take Him To Malta Once All This Blows Over

It started in Manchester and it’s moved on to Liverpool but the footballing world clearly has no shortage of love for the Maltese islands during these difficult times.

Former Liverpool defender, vice-captain and all-round legend Jamie Carragher has sent his heartful regards to the people in Malta who hold a very special place in the footballer’s heart.

“I hope everyone is safe and sound over there in Malta. I know that this is a difficult time for us all but we have to listen to all the initiatives that we’re getting – staying at home, washing hands, distancing from each other,” he said.

The Liverpool legend reiterates the ever-important message to stay home and stay safe during this COVID-19 pandemic and even mentions that he has some Maltese blood.

“I’ve actually got family over in Malta. My grandfather was born in Malta – Paul Vassallo – so I’ve really got a bit of Maltese blood in me,” he said.

Carragher is the third British football star to team up with community portal Malta Together and open up about his love for the Maltese islands and, as always, he couldn’t help but aim a dig at fellow Sky Sports host and Manchester United legend, Gary Neville.

“It’s difficult for me having to distance myself socially from Mr Gary Neville,” he said sarcastically.

“If Gary’s going over there maybe he’ll bring me over as well because I love taking the piss out of him on Sky Sports but I’d love to do it in Malta as well,” he ended.

