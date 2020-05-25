WATCH: Floriana FC Fans Party And Celebrate League Victory En Masse… Right Down The Road From Police HQ

د . إAEDSRر . س

A massive crowd of Floriana FC supporters have gathered in front of the Granaries to celebrate their victory in the Maltese Premier League.

The crowd, which could easily be larger than 100 people, are gathered less than 500 metres away from the Police headquarters.

Lovin Malta is informed that Police recently arrived on the scene.

Social distancing laws stipulate that there cannot be more than six people in the same group, unless from the same household.

Floriana FC were declared champions earlier today after a vote on the Malta Football Association Council.

The decision means that Floriana claims their 26th league title in their history. The last time they won the league was in the 1992/1992 season.

The league was officially scrapped last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

READ NEXT: WATCH: Floriana FC Declared Champions Of Maltese Premier League After MFA Council Vote

