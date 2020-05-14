Three Maltese Football Clubs Tell Robert Abela: Either Resume Season Or Cancel All Sports Until Virus Treatment Found

Three Maltese Premier League teams have urged Prime Minister Robert Abela to allow the football season to resume or cancel all sports until a treatment is found for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valletta FC, Birkirkara FC and Gżira United FC noted in a joint letter that the Malta Football Association has drafted new medical protocols for training and competitive sports, which are currently being discussed by the authorities.

“We feel that, thanks to the way you and your government have led Malta throughout they pandemic in recent months, its effects in Malta are under control to the point where certain restrictions have started being lifted,” they wrote.

“Us three clubs employ over 100 people in total and generate €9 million, more than a third of the total expenses in the BOV Premier League.”

“We are therefore committed to see the season resume so that the results of our annual investment are determined solely by sporting merit and so that the league standings and participation in European competitions is determined based on sporting merit and not around a negotiating table.”

They noted that plans are underway to resume the football season in Germany, Italy, the UK and several other European countries.

In the Faroe Islands, a country with a population of just over 50,000, the season has already resumed.