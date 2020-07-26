They’ve Done It! Maltese Runners Complete Epic 35-Hour Run Across Malta And Gozo

د . إAEDSRر . س

Forrest Gump, eat your heart out! Two Maltese runners have just done the seemingly impossible, completing a heroic 190km run across the entire stretch of Malta and Gozo.

Claudio Camilleri and Patrick Tabone started their run at 3:45am from Independence Gardens, Sliema, yesterday morning travelling along the northern coast before heading up to Gozo on a speedboat.

After circling around Gozo, the duo returned to Malta to complete the journey, running around the western and southern coast all through the night, before heading back to where they started at around 3:15pm this afternoon.

 

That’s a total 35 hours on the run, an impressive feat by anyone’ standards.

Claudio and Patrick weren’t just running for the fun of it though, but to raise funds for JRS and Kopin so as to equip young migrants with the skills, education and training to access the job market.

“Every child has a right to an education. And every young person has a right to a fair chance – a chance to learn, to equip her or himself with the skills and training needed for the modern world. But it’s not always easy for everyone to enjoy these rights, or to access them,” the 1Run campaign page reads.

Well done Claudio and Patrick!

Donations may be made by visiting www.1run.mt. All the money collected will be going directly to JRS and Kopin.

