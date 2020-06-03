San Ġwann FC Sacks Nursery Official Over Racist Comments Aimed At Team Malta’s Teenage Black Goalkeeper

Manuel Pisani, a San Ġwann FC nursery official who racially insulted a young Maltese goalkeeper, has been sacked, his former club has confirmed.

Rashed Al-Tumi is only 19 years old but has already been deemed one of the most promising goalkeepers in Malta. Valletta-born and raised in Malta, he’s already represented the nation as part of the youth football team. Earlier this week, he joined hundreds of people in their condemnation of the murder of George Floyd in the United States.

It was here that Al-Tumi found himself under attack by Pisani, an official who worked with children of various ages at San Ġwann FC’s nursery.

“They’re not people,” Pisani said in broken Maltese. “Wake up you Americans so you take your country back. America of red Indians. The place for black people is in Africa and nowhere else. They’re not people.”

After Al-Tumi confronted Pisani for his hateful comments, the San Ġwann official turned his aim at the young Malta keeper instead.

“So what – you’re not Maltese; you came here when you were young and we taught you something,” Pisani said, carrying on to write his own version of the all-too-familiar “go back to your country”.