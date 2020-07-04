RIP Everyone: Floriana Main Road Lined With Coffins Ahead Of League Victory Celebrations

Grand celebrations are about to kick off in Floriana to celebrate the football club’s 26th league win… and they’ve brought out some coffins to party.

In photos shared online earlier this morning, Triq Sant Anna can be seen lined with a number of coffins decorated in rival clubs’ colours and names. A common tradition in Maltese football, the coffins are a familiar sight for any local supporter, particularly those of Floriana’s neighbouring archnemeses, Valletta. In fact, part of the annual league celebrations actually involves “the funeral”, where the rival club’s coffin is taken on a mock procession of the city’s streets.

And while the necessary RIP Valletta coffin is obviously part of today’s celebrations, even Birkirkara and Gżira got their own coffins this year.

A particularly controversial league victory, Floriana’s celebrations this year have been met with a series of clubs and opposing football supporters contesting the validity of their latest trophy.

In between the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the untimely halting of the BOV Premier League and allegations of foul play by Floriana’s rivals, this year’s league has been one of the most debated in recent Maltese history.