د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

MFA To Investigate Xewkija Tigers Sneaking An Extra Player Onto Field During Final Moments Of Pieta’ Match

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Malta Football Association will be investigating an FA Trophy match that saw the losing team successfully sneak a player onto the field during the final push of the match.

During the Xewkija Tigers vs Pieta’ Hotspurs match, things were getting desperate for the Gozitan team.

Already losing 2 – 1 and one man down due to a red card, the ten-man team were readying a final push to attempt a draw in the closing minutes of the match.

It was at this point that a commotion broke out on the substitute’s bench.

As the referees were pre-occupied with the commotion, player Manuel Scerri snuck onto the pitch. The fact that the match did not have a fourth official made this much easier.

Soon enough, Scerri was with his teammates trying to get the draw for Xewkija. Alas, their efforts were in vain, and they still lost 2 – 1 with 11 players… though they were only meant to have ten.

Since then, their shocking and sneaky tactic has been condemned by the MFA, as well as Maltese sports pundits and fans.

Speaking on behalf of the MFA and referees, Charles Agius, the Interim Director of Referees with the MFA said he was disappointed at what had transpired on the pitch.

“I’m saddened in the names of the referees and the teams involved,” he told TVM, before pointing out that if the match was part of the BOV Premier League, there would have been a fourth official, making it much harder for a team to sneak a player onto the pitch.

An investigation is now underway.

What do you think of Xewkija Tigers interesting strategy?

READ NEXT: 'We Need To Work': Malta's New Head Coach Is Determined To Take Local Football To The Next Level

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK