MFA President To Give Live Statement Tonight at 7PM In Wake Of Floriana FC League Win

The President of the Malta Football Association will be giving a live press conference today at 7pm.

The conference, which will be broadcast on TVM2, is the first time Bjorn Vassallo will be speaking publicly following the controversial decision to hand Floriana FC the Premier League after the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greens were leading the league table by three points when all games were stopped.

After Floriana became champions, fans celebrated en masse at the Granaries, breaking social distancing laws creating a whole debacle. Other football teams have since said they are seeking legal advice about how to proceed in light of the unprecedented decision.

This was Floriana FC’s first league win since the 1992/1993 season.

You can follow the livestream when it begins at 7pm tonight.

