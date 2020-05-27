د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

MFA President To Give Live Statement Tonight at 7PM In Wake Of Floriana FC League Win

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The President of the Malta Football Association will be giving a live press conference today at 7pm.

The conference, which will be broadcast on TVM2, is the first time Bjorn Vassallo will be speaking publicly following the controversial decision to hand Floriana FC the Premier League after the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greens were leading the league table by three points when all games were stopped.

After Floriana became champions, fans celebrated en masse at the Granaries, breaking social distancing laws creating a whole debacle. Other football teams have since said they are seeking legal advice about how to proceed in light of the unprecedented decision.

This was Floriana FC’s first league win since the 1992/1993 season.

You can follow the livestream when it begins at 7pm tonight.

Tag someone who needs to know this!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Football Teams Getting Legal Advice, Others May Avoid International Matches In Wake Of Floriana FC Decision

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK