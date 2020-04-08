Maltese Football Club Threw A Player Onto The Streets After He Refused To Scrap His Contract, Footballers’ Association Warns

The MFPA said the full-time footballer in question hadn’t been paid since January and was informed by a club representative that he and his family would be kicked out of an apartment he is entitled to by contract unless he scraps his contract and accepts only half the wages due to him till the end of April.

“Unfortunately, we are being notified with cases in which intimidating tactics are being used to induce players to accept premature termination of contracts,” the Malta Football Players Association said.

A Maltese football club has thrown one of its players onto the streets after he refused to terminate his contract, the national association representing footballers has warned.

“The player who has not had a paycheck in over two months refused, and was kicked out of the apartment on the 3rd of April, in the middle of a pandemic. At this point, MFPA intervened and assisted the player and his family by covering the cost of accommodation until the end of April.”

“We understand the situation is difficult for everyone and this is why we are in continuous contact with players, clubs and federation to see how we can alleviate the burden. However, when the issue concerns players, whose main income comes from football, their salary and accommodation must continue to be covered. For no other reason than to allow him to survive.”

“We are certainly not going to accept the use of such shameful methods by which players are thrown out on the streets. With the government scheme, the club should be entitled to receive €800 per month which would have been a substantial part of this particular player’s salary.”

“We appeal to any players who may find themselves in similar circumstances to come forward and contact us. Contracts must be respected, unless an alternative agreement accepted by both parties is reached. In this particular case we will open legal proceedings in front of FIFA.”