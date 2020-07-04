د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Leading Triathlete Will Cycle Around Sicily’s 1,000km Coast In One Insane Attempt

Neil Agius’ mammoth Sicily-Malta swim has inspired the nation. Now, he’s even spurred on one of the country’s leading triathlete’s to take on his own insane challenge…cycling around the Sicilian coast in one single undertaking.

“When I met Neil Agius after his “out of this world ” 103km sea swim from Sicily to Malta, my mind started working on overdrive especially after all my ultra races ( double and quintuple ironman ) have been cancelled due to COVID.”

“So I am here planning a huge challenge, which is cycling 1000km around Sicily’s coastline non stop with around 9000m of elevation.”

“I have cycled around Sicily in 3 days before, I just need to bypass the sleep,” Fabio Spiteri wrote on social media.

If all goes to plan, Fabio will go on his cycling mission around October. And just like Neil, he’s doing it for a good cause, hoping to raise €20,000 for local animal shelters.

“I am mentally focused and now the training begins. Let the crazy journey begin!” he said.

