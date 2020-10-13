Malta Defeats Latvia With Last-Second Goal, Now On Longest Undefeated Streak Since 1981

Malta has moved up to second in its UEFA Nations League group after defeating Latvia 1-0 away.

It was looking like another stalemate between the two sides before right-back Steve Borg scored with a header in the sixth minute of injury time following a free kick from Stephen Pisani.

This result means Malta is now second in its group, two points behind the Faroe Islands who play against Andorra tonight.

It is also the first time Malta has won a game away from home since 2013 and the first time it has gone on a run of four games undefeated since 1981.