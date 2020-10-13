Malta Defeats Latvia With Last-Second Goal, Now On Longest Undefeated Streak Since 1981
Malta has moved up to second in its UEFA Nations League group after defeating Latvia 1-0 away.
It was looking like another stalemate between the two sides before right-back Steve Borg scored with a header in the sixth minute of injury time following a free kick from Stephen Pisani.
NO WORDS NEEDED<3 <3 <3 <3 <3#ForzaMalta #coybir #NationsLeague
Posted by Malta National Football Team on Tuesday, October 13, 2020
This result means Malta is now second in its group, two points behind the Faroe Islands who play against Andorra tonight.
It is also the first time Malta has won a game away from home since 2013 and the first time it has gone on a run of four games undefeated since 1981.
Malta will next play Andorra on 14th November and go up against the Faroe Islands three days later and both games will be played at home.
Well done, boys!
Cover photo: Malta Football Association
