Malta Basketball Association Offers Up National Court To Be Used For COVID-19 Medical Purposes

The Malta Basketball Association is offering up the national basketball court to be used for medical services to help curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The national court in Ta’ Qali is currently being made available to be used “for any medical service deemed fit during the on-going crisis,” the MBA said in a press release earlier.

The association has also been in contact with the Health Ministry to notify them of the availability of the court, should it ever be used for medical purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Malta Basketball Association is willing to do its small part to help in these efforts… Our health authorities and medical staff are doing an amazing job in the fight against COVID-19. They certainly deserve our gratitude and support,” the MBA said.

Coronavirus continues to spread locally in Malta, with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirming five new cases earlier today.

