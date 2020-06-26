‘Job Well Done, Fantastic Swim’: First Person To Ever Swim Between Sicily And Malta Hails Neil Agius’ Record-Breaking Time

As Maltese activist Neil Agius goes down in history for his incredible swim between Sicily and Malta as part of a campaign to raise awareness on plastic pollution, the first Maltese man to ever complete the herculean swim is full of praise.

“Job well done,” said Nicky Farrugia, praising Agius him for his “consistent stroke and rhythm all the way” during what he called a “fantastic swim”.

His comments, as reported by the Times of Malta, come nearly 35 years after Farrugia first broke the record for swimming over 100 kilometres between the two Mediterranean islands.

On the 28th of July, 1985, Farrugia had swum from Pozzallo to Qbajjar, Gozo, arriving in 30 hours and 17 minutes.

Today, Agius broke that record in front of a cheering crowd, arriving in Balluta Bay after swimming for 28 hours and seven minutes.