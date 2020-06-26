د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Job Well Done, Fantastic Swim’: First Person To Ever Swim Between Sicily And Malta Hails Neil Agius’ Record-Breaking Time

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

As Maltese activist Neil Agius goes down in history for his incredible swim between Sicily and Malta as part of a campaign to raise awareness on plastic pollution, the first Maltese man to ever complete the herculean swim is full of praise.

“Job well done,” said Nicky Farrugia, praising Agius him for his “consistent stroke and rhythm all the way” during what he called a “fantastic swim”.

His comments, as reported by the Times of Malta, come nearly 35 years after Farrugia first broke the record for swimming over 100 kilometres between the two Mediterranean islands.

On the 28th of July, 1985, Farrugia had swum from Pozzallo to Qbajjar, Gozo, arriving in 30 hours and 17 minutes.

Today, Agius broke that record in front of a cheering crowd, arriving in Balluta Bay after swimming for 28 hours and seven minutes.

Agius swam the distance as part of the Wave of Change campaign to raise awareness over plastic pollution in our oceans.

Indeed, the dedicated environmentalist was even seen picking up some litter when he arrived in Balluta Bay. With the 34-year-old’s impressive feat reminding us all of the serious issues the island – and the world – has with pollution, everyone is now waiting to see what’s next for the unstoppable Agius.

Photo left: Triathlon Malta, photo right: Jeremy Debattista 

Share this story to show you support for the inspirational Maltese swimmers!

READ NEXT: 'A Wound In Our Family': Richmond Tong's Cousin Opens Up As Tributes Pour In For Maltese Man Who Died In Jail Cell

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK