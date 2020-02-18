Football Fan Banned From All Maltese Football Grounds For Abusive Behaviour At National Stadium

د . إAEDSRر . س

The courts have banned a football fan from attending matches anywhere in Malta and Gozo after abusive behaviour at Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

A 22-year old from Pembroke, Taj Eddin, was facing accusations of abusive behaviour and disobeying public orders at two games on 8th February and 16th February. 

He is also charged with inciting a group of at least ten other persons to commit a crime.

Last Saturday, Lovin Malta uploaded a video showing a fight breaking out in the Ta’ Qali parking lot following a football match between Floriana and Gudja United, putting a microscope on violence at local football games.

Eddin is believed to not be involved with this incident. He has entered a not guilty plea and requested bail. However, Inspector Wayne Camilleri informed the courts that Eddin was a repeat offender.

According to a Malta Today report, Eddin’s lawyer Marthese Mifsud said:

“Certain things could have been said, but he’s not a hardened criminal.”

Eddin was released on bail, but the court has prohibited him from going to any football ground while proceedings are underway.

