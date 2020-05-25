WATCH: Floriana FC Declared Champions Of Maltese Premier League After MFA Council Vote

Floriana FC are the new champions of the Maltese Premier League after a vote by the Malta Football Association’s Council.

Floriana had been leading the league table for most the season and were currently three points ahead of rivals Valletta, who were adamant that no team should be crowned winners this season.

The league ended amid the COVID pandemic. Around 62.6% of those present voted to declare Floriana champions. Out of the 47 people present, 18 voted against and 10 people abstained.

The decision means that Floriana claims their 26th league title in their history. The last time they won the league was in the 1992/1992 season.

Żejtun Corinthians FC has been declared the champions of the First Division, Marsa FC of the Second Division, and Attard FC of the Third Division.

In an earlier vote, the MFA council voted to scrap relegations for all divisions, with Tarxien Rainbows keeping their place in the Premier League.