Floriana FC Bow Out Of Champions League Following Tough Loss To Romanian Giants

Floriana FC has bowed out of the Champions League after losing 2-0 to Romanian side CFR Cluj.

The match kicked off at Centenary Stadium last night with an uneventful and goalless first half that sparked some hope in the Floriana underdogs.

However, CFR Cluj managed to find their rhythm early in the second half when defender Mike Cestor capitalised on a corner kick and used his head to find the net.

Floriana failed to mount a counter-attack ultimately resulting in a last minute goal from substitute Catalin Golofca that sealed the match.

The end result was a 2-0 win for CFR Cluj who now head to the second round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Floriana will now turn its focus to the Europa League where they will be in the draw for the second qualifying round scheduled for August 31st.

Tag a Floriana fan