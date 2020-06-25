And He’s Off! Neil Agius Starts Landmark Sicily-Malta Swim Which Is Expected To Last 34 Hours
He’s actually doing it! Maltese swimmer Neil Agius has embarked on the challenge of his life, a swim from Sicily all the way to Malta.
Neil dived into the sea off the coast of Pozzallo at 6am and is expected to arrive in Sliema at 4pm tomorrow… that’s a 34-hour swim, covering a total of around 100km.
Three boats are accompanying Neil for his crazy swim and you can track his progress live through this link.
Neil is swimming for #WaveOfChange, an anti-plastic pollution campaign that has evolved into a slew of swimming challenges.
Last summer, he and four other swimmers swam around Gozo, and the summer before that, he completed a 22-hour swim around Malta.
Yet this latest challenge will be his most daring yet, and indeed if he completes it he will become the first Maltese person to swim this route since Nicky Farrugia, who successfully swam from Sicily to Malta in 1985.
Cover photos: Wave of Change
Good luck Neil!