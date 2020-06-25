And He’s Off! Neil Agius Starts Landmark Sicily-Malta Swim Which Is Expected To Last 34 Hours

He’s actually doing it! Maltese swimmer Neil Agius has embarked on the challenge of his life, a swim from Sicily all the way to Malta.

Neil dived into the sea off the coast of Pozzallo at 6am and is expected to arrive in Sliema at 4pm tomorrow… that’s a 34-hour swim, covering a total of around 100km.

Three boats are accompanying Neil for his crazy swim and you can track his progress live through this link.