All Of Malta’s Upcoming Waterpolo Matches Postponed After Athlete Tests Positive For COVID-19
No waterpolo match scheduled until Sunday 16th August will go down, the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta announced last night, moments after postponinig the match between St Julian’s ASC and Birżebbuġa ASC after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The decision to postpone yesterday evening’s match came not long before the game was meant to start, with ASA saying it would be “rescheduled after the whole procedure of contract tracing and testing is complete”.
This marks the first reported case of COVID-19 within Malta’s waterpolo community.
While no further detail was given on the matter, The Independent has reported that the player is from the St Julian’s side, and while not forming part of the first team, could have come into contact with teammates during training sessions.
Shortly after ASA’s first announcement, as rumours spread online of another player from another team also being infected, the association announced that all the other matches scheduled until the 16th would also be postponed.
“All matches up to and including Sunday are being postponed,” the ASA said in a statement last night, concluding that it will now “seek advice from the Health Authorities”.
With Malta’s rumour mill currently working on overtime, however, it has not yet been confirmed whether a second player has indeed been infected.
Yesterday was another grim day for new COVID-19 cases, with 49 new patients being announced in 24 hours. A total of 264 people have been confirmed infected in the last seven days alone, with Malta’s total number of active cases currently sitting at 486 – the highest it’s been so far.