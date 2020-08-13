All Of Malta’s Upcoming Waterpolo Matches Postponed After Athlete Tests Positive For COVID-19

No waterpolo match scheduled until Sunday 16th August will go down, the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta announced last night, moments after postponinig the match between St Julian’s ASC and Birżebbuġa ASC after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to postpone yesterday evening’s match came not long before the game was meant to start, with ASA saying it would be “rescheduled after the whole procedure of contract tracing and testing is complete”.

This marks the first reported case of COVID-19 within Malta’s waterpolo community.

While no further detail was given on the matter, The Independent has reported that the player is from the St Julian’s side, and while not forming part of the first team, could have come into contact with teammates during training sessions.