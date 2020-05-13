10 Years Later And Malta Has An ‘International Level’ Karting Track In Ħal Far

It’s taken ten long years but Malta finally has an international level karting track, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg announced today.

The karting circuit, which was built by Infrastructure Malta following years of requests from racing fans, is located right by the drag racing track in Ħal Far.

Malta’s racing aficionados have often complained over the lack of motor racing facilities in the country. A plan for 150 tumoli motorsport race track, which did not take up any virgin land, was reportedly not accepted by the government.

In its 2017 manifesto, the Labour Party promised a racetrack and earmarked Ta’ Qali. However, the proposal is not welcomed by residents of the area.

The karting circuit might be a sign that the Ħal Far plans haven’t been shot down just yet.