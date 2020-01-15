Young PN Activist Sees ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Former Justice Minister Eating KFC By Himself

A young PN activist has spoken out after the PN youth wing shared a photo of former Justice Minister grabbing a bite to eat in a popular fast-food restaurant.

“I didn’t really agree with it – if he was walking down the road and he was hungry, you can’t expect him to stay hungry,” Joseph Magri told Lovin Malta, going on to say that Bonnici was captured in a “private” moment.

Yesterday, MŻPN shared a photo of newly-appointed Education Minister Owen Bonnici eating at a KFC alone, with the caption: “What do you get a Minister who just lost his justice portfolio? KFC. You get him KFC.”

The post has since been criticised as being in bad taste by Maltese citizens across the political aisle.