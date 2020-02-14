With 6,000 Poll Votes Cast, These Are Three People Who Beat Adrian Delia As Favourite For PN Leader
Adrian Delia may have won a leadership election among PN members but, according to a Lovin Malta poll, at least three people are more popular than him for the role.
Lovin Malta asked its readers who should be PN leader, giving them a choice between the incumbent Adrian Delia, people who have been identified as potential successors and a couple of wild cards for good measure. With just over 6,000 votes cast, MEP Roberta Metsola emerged as the favourite, winning 25% of the total vote. Lawyer Bernard Grech came in a close second with 23% of the vote, while fellow lawyer Joe Giglio came in third with 15%.
Delia finished in fourth place, with only 13% of the vote, just over half of the number of votes acquired by Metsola.
Former PN President Mark Anthony Sammut (8%), criminal lawyer and former PN MP Franco Debono (7%) and PN MP Claudio Grech (4%) are the rank outsiders, while there appears to be practically no appetite at all to re-appoint Simon Busuttil (3%) to his former position. Meanwhile, outspoken PN MP Jason Azzopardi and former minister and current PN reform chief Louis Galea could only muster 1% of the vote each.
And while the poll is in no way scientific, it interestingly tallies with a recent survey by MaltaToday which found that both Metsola and Grech enjoy a higher trust rating than Delia.