With 6,000 Poll Votes Cast, These Are Three People Who Beat Adrian Delia As Favourite For PN Leader 

Adrian Delia may have won a leadership election among PN members but, according to a Lovin Malta poll, at least three people are more popular than him for the role.

Lovin Malta asked its readers who should be PN leader, giving them a choice between the incumbent Adrian Delia, people who have been identified as potential successors and a couple of wild cards for good measure. With just over 6,000 votes cast, MEP Roberta Metsola emerged as the favourite, winning 25% of the total vote. Lawyer Bernard Grech came in a close second with 23% of the vote, while fellow lawyer Joe Giglio came in third with 15%.

Delia finished in fourth place, with only 13% of the vote, just over half of the number of votes acquired by Metsola.