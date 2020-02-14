د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

With 6,000 Poll Votes Cast, These Are Three People Who Beat Adrian Delia As Favourite For PN Leader 

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Adrian Delia may have won a leadership election among PN members but, according to a Lovin Malta poll, at least three people are more popular than him for the role.

Lovin Malta asked its readers who should be PN leader, giving them a choice between the incumbent Adrian Delia, people who have been identified as potential successors and a couple of wild cards for good measure. With just over 6,000 votes cast, MEP Roberta Metsola emerged as the favourite, winning 25% of the total vote. Lawyer Bernard Grech came in a close second with 23% of the vote, while fellow lawyer Joe Giglio came in third with 15%.

Delia finished in fourth place, with only 13% of the vote, just over half of the number of votes acquired by Metsola.

Former PN President Mark Anthony Sammut (8%), criminal lawyer and former PN MP Franco Debono (7%) and PN MP Claudio Grech (4%) are the rank outsiders, while there appears to be practically no appetite at all to re-appoint Simon Busuttil (3%) to his former position. Meanwhile, outspoken PN MP Jason Azzopardi and former minister and current PN reform chief Louis Galea could only muster 1% of the vote each.

And while the poll is in no way scientific, it interestingly tallies with a recent survey by MaltaToday which found that both Metsola and Grech enjoy a higher trust rating than Delia.

Who should be PN leader?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Adrian Delia Said He Felt More Welcome At The Mellieħa PL Club Than His Own, Junior Minister Recounts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK