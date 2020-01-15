Who’s In The Running To Replace Simon Busuttil As An Opposition MP?

With former Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil making his way to Brussels for one of the top posts in the European People’s Party, all eyes now turn to who his parliamentary replacement could be.

A major figure in the PN despite the party’s poor performance in 2017, Busuttil is best-known for taking a strong stance against corruption and is held in high esteem among certain protest groups. His replacement will be expected to fill the void with the same sort of vigour.

Busuttil will step away from the 12th District, a PN majority area which includes Mellieħa, Naxxar and St Paul’s Bay, opening up the door for some eager candidates to take his place.

A casual election will now take place with a date yet to be set. The candidate will be elected according to the votes they would have inherited from the resigning MP.

In this case, it could prove to be challenging, with then-PN Leader Busuttil getting 9,389 first-preference votes.

Lovin Malta took a look at the front-runners in the race:

1. David Thake