‘Who Are The PN’s Creditors?: Former Labour CEO Raises Questions About Party’s Dire Financial State

Former Labour CEO Gino Cauchi has questioned who the PN owes its several millions of euro to, warning that it could soon find itself in deep trouble if it has loaned money from foreign banks.

“According to the figures being circulated, the PN’s debt exceeds €30 million and it has to pay over €1 million in interests every year,” Cauchi said on One TV’s Pjazza last night. “If you have to pay €1 million in interest every year, it means you have serious problem. If the figures they are declaring from their telethons are accurate and not inflated, it means they are barely managing to raise enough to cove interest payments.”

“Moreover, running a party nowadays requires hundreds of thousands of euro every year, which means the debt is going to continue to rise. The question now is who the PN’s creditors are – whether they are individuals, local banks or foreign banks. If they’ve loaned money from foreign banks and they come knocking to call in their loans, then they won’t care that the debtor is a political party.”