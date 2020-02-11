What Crisis? Adrian Delia All Smiles As He Mingles With Valletta Crowds At St Paul’s Shipwreck Festivities

“When we were rescued from drowning, we found out the island we had landed on was called Malta. The people there treated us with unusual kindness,” Delia said, quoting the Acts of the Apostles from the Bible, before adding some commentary of his own.

Adrian Delia has been hit with a fresh wave of internal calls for his resignation, but the man himself didn’t appear to let the situation dampen his spirits, mingling with revellers in Valletta yesterday to celebrate the Feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck.

“Throughout this dear day of 10th February, let’s stress on the values that our father St Paul gave us. Let’s remember about the principles that formed us as a nation. This feast is in our calendar because the Maltese practiced solidarity with the Apostle of the Gentiles himself.”

Delia’s future is up in the air right now, with serious concerns raised about his electability and 17 Nationalist MPs and MEPs endorsing a statement calling for a change in leadership.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi, one of the few PN politicians to publicly call on Delia to resign, appeared to name these 17 politicians, describing them in a Facebook post as “17 blue heroes”

However, he has pledged to lead the PN into the next general election, noting that he had been elected by the party members and that his position was re-confirmed by PN councillors in a confidence vote shortly after the 2019 MEP and local council elections.

On Sunday, Delia threw down the gauntlet to his opponents, warning them they should leave the party altogether if they refuse to work with him as leader.