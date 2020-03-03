WATCH: Robert Abela Urges Police Not To Dilly-Dally Over Miriam Pace Investigations: ‘I Expect Immediate And Concrete Action’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged the police not to waste any time in their investigations into the death of Miriam Pace, saying he expects immediate and concrete action against those responsible.

“The police shouldn’t look at people’s faces and charge all those who are responsible for what happened,” Abela told the press today. “I urge them not to waste time and shrug off responsibility and I expect immediate and concrete action against the people responsible, no matter who they are.”

Miriam Pace’s home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Ħamrun, collapsed yesterday due to works at a nearby construction site. Police have arrested four people involved in the works – the Site Technical Officer, the architect and two construction workers.

Abela also promised to review Malta’s construction laws to assess whether they are strong enough to prevent more houses from collapsing.

“I am concerned at the situation and will take immediate measures to review whether the regulations are sufficient, partially sufficient or inefficient. We must ensure that what happened yesterday never repeats itself.”

