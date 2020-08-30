WATCH: PN Deputy Leader Offers Bernard Grech His Role If He Steps Down From Leadership Race

PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo has urged Bernard Grech to withdraw from the party leadership race, stating he will offer him his own position as second-in-command if he does so.

Interviewed on F Living last Thursday, Arrigo said it isn’t too late to stop the leadership election process, which he warned risks damaging the party.

“It’s never too late to stop an election, except for the due diligence process which must continue so we can see who the two men [Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech] truly are,” he said. “My interest is and has always been the party’s best interests.”

Arrigo compared the party’s situation to the years preceding the 2013 election, when some surveys showed the then PN government was set to lose the upcoming general election by up to 60,000 votes.