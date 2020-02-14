WATCH: Michael Farrugia Dismisses Political Responsibility For Police Overtime Scandal

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia, who was Police Minister when the traffic police overtime racket was ongoing, does not believe he should shoulder political responsibility for the scandal.

“It is up to those who were signing and authorizing this overtime who should shoulder responsibility,” he told the press today, adding that those who took action against abuse should not be penalized.

He admitted that evaluation reports about police overtime had been commissioned for years but these never indicated any abuse.

Asked if he thought the current Police Commissioner knew about the racket given that he was responsible for the traffic police section, the minister said: “If he knew, ask him. I don’t know what he knew.”