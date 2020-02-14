WATCH: Michael Farrugia Dismisses Political Responsibility For Police Overtime Scandal

د . إAEDSRر . س

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia, who was Police Minister when the traffic police overtime racket was ongoing, does not believe he should shoulder political responsibility for the scandal.

“It is up to those who were signing and authorizing this overtime who should shoulder responsibility,” he told the press today, adding that those who took action against abuse should not be penalized.

He admitted that evaluation reports about police overtime had been commissioned for years but these never indicated any abuse.

Asked if he thought the current Police Commissioner knew about the racket given that he was responsible for the traffic police section, the minister said: “If he knew, ask him. I don’t know what he knew.”

Farrugia said the fact that police officers were investigating their own colleagues showed that the institutions in Malta were working.

He added that there were a number of social events held in January where he had to meet people he knew were being investigated but he could not let them know about the investigation.

Farrugia was also the minister responsible for the phantom job given to Melvin Theuma, the middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

