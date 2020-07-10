WATCH: ‘Let’s Keep Our Heads High’: Therese Comodini Cachia’s Most Recent Speech Before Chaos Erupted
Up until yesterday, Therese Comodini Cachia was a relatively obscure PN MP, but her life has suddenly turned around thanks to a fast turn of political happenings that could see her end up leader of the Opposition.
She has yet to speak publicly since being proposed as Adrian Delia’s successor (save to confirm that she’s anti-abortion) but her most recent speech gives the public some hints about what to expect from her.
“Let’s keep our heads high,” Comodini Cachia told the PN General Council earlier this month as it adopted a new statute.
“This is a party that was always able to lead Malta with its head held high; we never had anything to be ashamed of when we led the country.”
“I cannot understand how we have since lost confidence in ourselves and how, consequently, we lost civil society, because they lost confidence in us.”
Without the benefit of foresight, she said the PN parliamentary group has found its rhythm and has “once again understood the values of justice, equity and human dignity”.
“Even with the leadership’s direction, we saw what happened when the country is buried deep with shameless, thieving politicians,” she said. “We realised we must be the opposite. Faced with a government composed of corrupt politicians who are ready to deceive, lie and steal, we realised we must be clean, just and honest.”
She showered praise over previous PN Prime Ministers Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi, describing them as politicians who had a “great vision” for Malta and who were able to remain sincere, honest and just while leading the country.
“Our predecessors found the confidence that sincerity, truth and honesty can give you, and we too must go down that path,” she said. “Our predecessors realised they could regain the confidence of civil society if they endorse those values and we must do the same”
“Without the support of civil society, without public confidence, this party will remain weak. No matter how much we work, and we are working, we can only get stronger when the people realise we are sincere, honest and ready to see justice done.”
Seventeen PN MPs (the majority of the Opposition), as well as the party’s two MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa, recently voted against Delia in an internal confidence vote.
They have since informed President George Vella that they recognise Comodini Cachia as Opposition leader, and the President is currently deliberating his decision. While the Constitution empowers the President to remove an Opposition leader if another person is recognised as leader by the majority of Opposition MPs, Vella is unclear whether it vests him with the power to actually appoint a new Opposition leader.
Vella’s decision will make constitutional case law and the wording of the relevant clauses of the Constitution are being analysed in detail.