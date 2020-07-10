WATCH: ‘Let’s Keep Our Heads High’: Therese Comodini Cachia’s Most Recent Speech Before Chaos Erupted

Up until yesterday, Therese Comodini Cachia was a relatively obscure PN MP, but her life has suddenly turned around thanks to a fast turn of political happenings that could see her end up leader of the Opposition. She has yet to speak publicly since being proposed as Adrian Delia’s successor (save to confirm that she’s anti-abortion) but her most recent speech gives the public some hints about what to expect from her. “Let’s keep our heads high,” Comodini Cachia told the PN General Council earlier this month as it adopted a new statute. “This is a party that was always able to lead Malta with its head held high; we never had anything to be ashamed of when we led the country.”

“I cannot understand how we have since lost confidence in ourselves and how, consequently, we lost civil society, because they lost confidence in us.” Without the benefit of foresight, she said the PN parliamentary group has found its rhythm and has “once again understood the values of justice, equity and human dignity”. “Even with the leadership’s direction, we saw what happened when the country is buried deep with shameless, thieving politicians,” she said. “We realised we must be the opposite. Faced with a government composed of corrupt politicians who are ready to deceive, lie and steal, we realised we must be clean, just and honest.” She showered praise over previous PN Prime Ministers Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi, describing them as politicians who had a “great vision” for Malta and who were able to remain sincere, honest and just while leading the country. “Our predecessors found the confidence that sincerity, truth and honesty can give you, and we too must go down that path,” she said. “Our predecessors realised they could regain the confidence of civil society if they endorse those values and we must do the same”

Therese Comodini Cachia (left) with Adrian Delia (centre), the man she could succeed as Opposition leader