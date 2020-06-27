WATCH: Joe Giglio And Bernard Grech Play Down PN Leadership Rumours But Leave Door Open
Their names keep getting brought up as potential future PN leaders, but lawyers Joe Giglio and Bernard Grech both insisted this isn’t in their current plans.
During a Xarabank debate last night, Giglio said that while it is humbling to hear his name linked with the top job, he has no ambitions in this regard.
“I’m a very normal man and my favourite part of the day is sharing a glass of wine with my wife at the end of the day and enjoying some family time,” he said. “If you had to ask me where I want to be today, I’d say I want to be on the sofa with my son watching Juventus together.”
“I don’t have, and have never had, any political ambitions and if I take this decision, my life will completely change.”
However, Giglio didn’t rule a potential leadership bid out entirely, saying “destiny sometimes dictates things you don’t plan for”.
Reminding host Peppi Azzopardi of his famous Istrina cry of ‘kif tista‘ ma ċċemplix?’ (‘how can you not call [to donate money]?’), he said the political developments since Labour’s election to government seven years ago have made him think ‘kif tista‘ ma tirrispondix?’ (‘How can you not respond?’).
Meanwhile, Grech said becoming PN leader isn’t in his plans, but appeared more open to the possibility.
“I didn’t want to get involved in politics up until a few years ago but I now feel it’s my responsibility,” he said. “I have approached the PN and I’m helping them form their environment policies because I feel the PN is my natural home and because I definitely can’t approach the PL.”
“Eventually, if the PN asks me too, I will also contest an election. With regards my plans for the future, it definitely isn’t my plan [to become PN leader] just as it wasn’t my plan to contest an election up until a few months ago.”
A poll conducted by Lovin Malta last February found that both Grech and Giglio, as well as PN MEP Roberta Metsola, are more popular than Adrian Delia for the role of PN leader.