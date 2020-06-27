WATCH: Joe Giglio And Bernard Grech Play Down PN Leadership Rumours But Leave Door Open

Their names keep getting brought up as potential future PN leaders, but lawyers Joe Giglio and Bernard Grech both insisted this isn’t in their current plans.

During a Xarabank debate last night, Giglio said that while it is humbling to hear his name linked with the top job, he has no ambitions in this regard.

“I’m a very normal man and my favourite part of the day is sharing a glass of wine with my wife at the end of the day and enjoying some family time,” he said. “If you had to ask me where I want to be today, I’d say I want to be on the sofa with my son watching Juventus together.”