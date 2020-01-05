WATCH: Ian Borg Gives Roaring Endorsement To Chris Fearne: ‘He Promised Me Nothing But I’m Promising Him My Support’

Transport Minister Ian Borg has urged Labour members to vote for Chris Fearne at next week’s leadership election, stating that the deputy Prime Minister will provide a sense of continuity from Joseph Muscat and warning that the time isn’t right to “experiment”.

At a political rally last night, Borg dismissed concerns, which he claimed are coming from “Nationalists and newspapers”, that the Labour Party’s parliamentary group and Cabinet have rallied behind Fearne because of secret promises he has made them.

“When I saw those attacks on Chris Fearne, I told myself that I had made the right decision because I’d have been worried if those people were praising him,” he said. “The Nationalists are saying that the parliamentary group and Cabinet are only behind Chris Fearne because he’s promising everything to everyone.”

“Don’t get offended, Chris, but I’ve only given to you. I’ve given you my support and I don’t imagine you can increase my responsibilities, I don’t want you to! He’s promised me nothing but I’m promising him my support to convince people to vote for him.”