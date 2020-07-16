WATCH: ‘I Help Everyone’ – TVM Journalist Clears Air After Livestreaming Himself Giving Advice To Delia Supporters

TVM journalist and host of Realta’ Brian Hansford took to Facebook to address an accidental livestream he had uploaded of himself offering advice to PN leader Adrian Delia’s supporters outside the party’s headquarters last Tuesday.

“I don’t see PL or PN, I help everyone,” Hansford started. “I don’t have an agenda to destroy any individual.”

On the night of Tuesday 14th July, as Adrian Delia faced his second confidence vote in a week (which he would end up losing yet again), Hansford accidentally went live on Facebook from outside Dar Ċentrali.

And while the livestream only lasted some 40 seconds, it was more than enough for viewers to hear the former One TV presenter telling Delia’s supporters that they need a strong show of force, even going on to give them advice on how to go about doing so.

“You fucking need to get the people out, not just noise,” Hansford can be heard telling the gathered group. When one supporter asks him how that’s even possible, Hansford follows up with, “It’s easy. I’ll tell you how you can get the numbers. Everyone here should bring five people with them.”

Some seconds later, one of the supporters notices Hansford’s phone and his accidental filming, directing his attention to it before the video ends abruptly.

The video, which was initially reshared by MaltaToday earlier this evening, drew criticism from people who highlighted Hansford’s “obvious and unprofessional bias”… but the journalist has since opened up in an effort to set the record straight.

“To the independent journalist who’s been happily sharing the clip maybe he gets some views,” Hansford started. “This journalist who loves unity so much and yet forgot the other part of the clip, for obvious reasons. He also forgot what he sent in a private message.”

“Maybe he’ll have the decency to mention the hate he has for whoever isn’t pulling the strings,” Hansford finished.”