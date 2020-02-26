WATCH: ‘I Hate How Politics Divides People’: Could This Young Man Become Malta’s First Independent Student Council President?

A University of Malta student has delivered a strong message against partisan politics as he launched an ambitious campaign to become the first independent president of the university’s student council (KSU).

“I started all this for two reasons; the first being that I hated how politics divided people. How it divides communities, how it divides friends, how it divides families,” Kris Bajada said.

“To solve this I would promote cooperation between people from opposing political ideologies; to work together to accomplish a shared goal; because at the end of the day even if the bridges collapse, we can still look back at the shared goals we would have achieved as a testament to what we can achieve together.”

Kris has grown up close to Maltese politics as his uncle is former PN leader Simon Busuttil, who recently stepped down as an MP.