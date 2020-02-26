WATCH: ‘I Hate How Politics Divides People’: Could This Young Man Become Malta’s First Independent Student Council President?
A University of Malta student has delivered a strong message against partisan politics as he launched an ambitious campaign to become the first independent president of the university’s student council (KSU).
“I started all this for two reasons; the first being that I hated how politics divided people. How it divides communities, how it divides friends, how it divides families,” Kris Bajada said.
“To solve this I would promote cooperation between people from opposing political ideologies; to work together to accomplish a shared goal; because at the end of the day even if the bridges collapse, we can still look back at the shared goals we would have achieved as a testament to what we can achieve together.”
Kris has grown up close to Maltese politics as his uncle is former PN leader Simon Busuttil, who recently stepped down as an MP.
“The second reason is a result of my academic background; for those who don’t know I come from a scientific background. In science we hold one phrase in very high esteem “Nullius In Verba” which means take nobody’s word for it. So when I would see people blindly accepting what politicians say I personally could not stand it. We must believe in fact and not authority.”
Kris won 440 votes at the KSU election of 2018 despite competing against both SDM and their traditional campus rivals Pulse and he is now looking to step it up a notch and become the first non-SDM candidate to get elected in the university’s history.
He highlighted the notorious campus parking problems, the neglect shown to the environment, the engineering warrant, Barts Medical School, the timetable situation, stipend discrepancies and the renovation of the science lab among his policy proposals.
“To solve these, I am ready to work with anyone and everyone for the benefit of the students,” he said.
“Our movement is not a one issue campaign; it is a campaign for change. Of challenging the status quo and most importantly getting things done.”
“Two years ago we started something, something big, something that this university had never seen before. We showed that an independent candidate could challenge the established system.”
“In the face of a divided university we need someone who is not only willing to work with everyone but someone who can work with everyone. Someone willing to cross party lines, to get the job done.”