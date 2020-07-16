WATCH: Franco Debono’s Impassioned Plea To PN Reform Chief: ‘Give Us A Break, Give My Generation A Chance’

“My direct appeal to Louis Galea is for him to stop robbing opportunities from my generation,” he said. “We are perfectly capable of drafting a statute and reforms but you keep inserting yourself into these positions in a manner that stops others from getting opportunities. How did you become a party grandee? By not giving anyone else an opportunity?”

The criminal lawyer and former PN MP spoke out after Galea, a former minister, called for PN leader Adrian Delia to resign after he lost a confidence vote in the party’s executive council.

Franco Debono has urged PN reform chief Louis Galea to stop interfering in party affairs, warning that his lingering presence is hindering the party from growth.

“When the PN electorate wanted to renew itself 12 years ago, it told Louis Galea it doesn’t want him anymore… your time has passed, thank you.”

“Now, 12 years later, he’s presenting himself as the person who is going to renew the party.”

Debono also noted that Galea had never resigned as minister when faced with a number of serious resignations but that he was fortunate enough for the Internet and social media not to have been around back then.

Moreover, he said that while Adrian Delia must seriously examine the political situation and his own conscience, Galea’s call for him to resign stems out of a long-held desire to control the party.

“According to Eddie Fenech Adami, Louis Galea had conspired to remove him as leader in 1996, he contested for the PN leadership in 2004 but finished last and now wants to the dictate the leadership. I know how his mind works; if he’s telling Delia to leave, it means he already has someone in mind to replace him.”

“The party cannot remain gripped by and in the shadows of Louis Galea’s fantasies to control the leadership.”

“It’s because of these people who simply don’t want to let go that the PN can never catch a break. If there’s a Delia problem now, there’s also a similar if not larger problem of people who simply don’t know what it means to have an expiry date.”

“Louis Galea’s an intelligent man and I appeal to him… please stop robbing people of my generation and younger of opportunities to contribute. We know how to write a statute, we don’t you to act as the wise guy.”

