WATCH: Franco Debono Urges PN Not To Expel MPs Who Oppose Adrian Delia: ‘Mistakes Of The Past Shouldn’t Be Repeated’

Ahead of tonight’s crucial PN executive meeting, Franco Debono has urged the party not to expel MPs who oppose Opposition leader Adrian Delia. In a series of posts, the criminal lawyer and former PN MP warned that expelling the dissident MPs would be “a repeat of the mistakes of the past”, referring to how he himself was barred from contesting the 2013 election after he famously voted against the PN government’s budget. Then MPs Jesmond Mugliett and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, as well as current PN MP Hermann Schiavone, we’re also barred from contesting. Debono noted that then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi is now urging the PN not to sanction the dissident MPs, while a number of MPs who recently voted against Delia in a confidence vote had told him to resign from the party if he disagrees with the leader.

“Lawrence Gonzi and I used to agree on many things, although not on my proposed reforms, many of which have since been implemented,” he said. “Today, Gonzi declared that he disagrees with disciplinary action against the so-called rebels, a title I was often referred by when the reality is that I had a vision that was perhaps slightly ahead of my time.” “If I’m understanding him well, Gonzi is now realising that it was a mistake to take action against me and two other MPs and a candidate and forbid us from contesting an election, just as his stance in the divorce referendum was a mistake.” “Let’s not forget that I was told, including by some MPs who have now expressed a lack of trust in Delia, that I should resign if I disagree with the leader. I disagreed and said I had a right to speak out in the party and Parliament as per the oath I had sworn to my constituents.”

“I agree with Gonzi that no action should be taken against MPs and I appeal for unity within the party. Those who say the events of the past few days have led to unity must be a bit detached from reality, because this week was probably the PN’s worst week in the past ten years” “The issue in the past wasn’t about the leader but about reforms, and in fact when Gonzi had called a confidence vote in himself, I didn’t vote against him but rather abstained. Eight years have passed and I’m still talking about the same reforms; consistency is a great thing.” “I disagree with sanctioning MPs who disagree with the leader, I appeal for unity, good faith, convergence and moderation to years and I hope this period that has been prolonged for many years can come to a close. Malta needs to have a decent and credible Opposition which can provide an alternative government.”

