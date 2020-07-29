Franco Debono Speaks Out As Major Reforms Enacted Nine Years After He Proposed Them

Malta’s Parliament has agreed to implement a raft of major constitutional reform and for one former Nationalist MP, this means more. Franco Debono had proposed these reforms way back in 2011 but they were ignored by the PN government of the day and only picked by the PL government several years later. “Many are calling these the Venice Commission’s proposals but thats not the truth,” he said. “The truth is that I had proposed these reforms in Parliament and this country should tell itself the truth.”

The reforms will see the President of the Republic chosen by Parliament, with a two-thirds majority of MPs needed to confirm them. Following a demand by the Opposition, the government won’t be allowed to select a President if a nominee twice fails to obtain the support of two-thirds of MPs. The reform will also see the President empowered to appoint judges and magistrates. People interested in joining the judiciary will apply at the Judicial Appointments Committee, whose structure will be revised to ensure that four out of seven of its members will be judges and magistrates. The committee will then send the President a report shortlisting three candidates, and the President will choose one of them and publish the names of the other two. A full explainer of the reforms can be found here.

Historic moment for #Malta ???????? as today 5 #reform Bills enacted in Parliament by two third majority @MaltaGov fully committed to further strengthening the #rule of law and #good governance @RobertAbela_MT @dreynders — Edward Zammit-Lewis (@ZammitLewisEdw) July 29, 2020

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has hailed this agreement as a historic moment for Malta and a sign of the government’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law and good governance. Opposition leader Adrian Delia also described the agreement as historic, saying the Opposition was crucial in ensuring further safeguards were included in the final package. He thanked Zammit Lewis, as well as Chris Said, the PN’s spokesperson for constitutional reform who recently spearheaded an event to remove Delia as Opposition leader.