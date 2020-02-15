WATCH: Francis Zammit Dimech Keeping An Open Mind On Whether To Limit PN Leadership Vote To Politically Active Members

New PN Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech has said he is keeping an open mind about a proposal by former minister Louis Galea to restrict the party leadership vote to members (tesserati) who have a politically active role. “I believe we should be discussing all the options,” Zammit Dimech said in an interview with Lovin Malta. “Do you extend the choice of party leadership to the entire membership of the party or do you limit it, as it used to be limited in the past, in the PN to the party councillors and in the PL to the party delegates?” Under Simon Busuttil, the PN extended the leadership vote to its entire membership, a system which was first used in 2017 and which resulted in the election of Adrian Delia. The Labour Party followed suit shortly afterwards and this led to the election last January of Prime Minister Robert Abela. However, Zammit Dimech noted that the PN had already changed its statute in the past to limit the leadership vote to councillors and, while not taking a position on whether it should be changed again, played down concerns that such a move would be anti-democratic.

PN leader Adrian Delia (left) and PL leader Robert Abela (right) were both elected following a vote from their parties' members