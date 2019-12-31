WATCH: Chris Fearne Promises No PN In Government Till He Dies: ‘Write RIPN On My Coffin’

Prime Minister hopeful Chris Fearne has said he wants his eventual coffin to include an ’N’ at the end of the traditional ‘RIP’… to spell the demise of the Nationalist Party. “I promised you back in 2008, and I’ll promise you again today, that as long as I’m alive, the Nationalist Party will not return to government,” Fearne told a recent political activity. “To offend them even more, I also said that when I die, I want my coffin to be engraved with the words ‘The Nationalists were never elected as far as he was alive’. Instead of RIP, write RIPN.”

A number of other hyperpartisan comments have also been passed at Fearne’s political activities. ONE Radio presenter Manuel Cuschieri has said he has been raised to treat the Nationalist Party as his only “enemy”, while parliamentary secretary Silvio Parnis has said that Labour supporters should be prioritised and that those harming “our people” should be stopped. Fearne’s statement proved controversial, with several people, including key Nationalist politicians, warning it contrasts with his repeated calls for national unity.

“Dear Dr. Fearne, if you think this is really the type of politics that Malta needs right now, then we’ve truly hit rock bottom,” Opposition leader Adrian Delia said. “I want politics of and for all the Maltese, of unity and not division, of everyone and not of the few.”

How on earth can @chrisfearne heal and unite our mortally wounded country with this sort of arrogant and divisive spiel? It's beginning to look like the more things change, the more they will stay the same. pic.twitter.com/2QPq9HmVGN — Simon Busuttil (@SimonBusuttil) December 30, 2019