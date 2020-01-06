WATCH: Chris Fearne Aims Dig At Robert Abela: ‘I Trust Lawyers As Far As I Can Throw Them’

“No offence, Robert. I have nothing against lawyers, but I trust them as far as I can throw them,” he said with a smile, as Abela, a lawyer, interjected to note that lawyers are people too and that Fearne was merely expressing his own personal opinion.

Asked a question about constitutional reform, Fearne started his answer by saying that the Constitution belongs to everyone and not only to lawyers.

Prime Minister hopeful Chris Fearne aimed a sly dig at fellow contender Robert Abela during last night’s Labour leadership debate, stating that he only trusts lawyers as far as he can throw them.

“Constitutional reform must be open to all sectors of society and not only to lawyers; thats the most important point. That’s whats happening at the moment and that’s what should keep on happening.”

Throughout his campaign, Abela has highlighted how his work experience as a lawyer will be of benefit to him as Prime Minister, arguing that the country needs a legal mind to steer it through upcoming debate and reforms.

And while Fearne has repeatedly stressed his experience as Health Minister and deputy Prime Minister (in his words Joseph Muscat’s co-pilot), Abela last night noted that his role as Cabinet’s legal consultant meant that he had an oversight of every single ministry.

Both Prime Minister hopefuls agreed with the need to reform the Constitution, with Abela arguing that it is around 60 years old now and that it must be updated to include concepts such as balanced representation in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Fearne said that any constitutional reform shouldn’t come at the cost of Maltese culture and beliefs, recounting how he had last year intervened to revoke a circular which would have removed crucifixes and religious symbols from public health centres.

“We respect people who move to Malta but they must respect our culture,” he said. “I don’t want constitutional reform that doesn’t allow us to respect our culture openly and publicly.”