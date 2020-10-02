WATCH: Bernard Grech Suggests Junior Minister Should Resign Over Spread Of COVID-19 At Elderly Homes

In one of his final messages ahead of tomorrow’s PN leadership election, Bernard Grech has taken aim at parliamentary secretary for active ageing Silvio Parnis over the manner in which COVID-19 spread across elderly care homes.

“Three more people died of COVID-19 today and the total number of deaths has now reached 38, making Malta the country with the highest death rate in Europe,” Grech said. “It seems as though the government has lost all sense of direction, if it was ever there to begin with.”

Messaġġ ta' Dr Bernard Grech dwar Gvern li għalih kollox jgħaddi Għandna Gvern li għalih kollox jgħaddi. Niżżel isem pajjiżna f'livelli li qatt ma konnha fihom. Wasal iż-żmien li tintrefa’ r-responsabilità politika.Għalhekk aktar minn qatt qabel hemm bżonn ta' Oppożizzjoni magħquda u b'saħħitha. Posted by Bernard Grech on Friday, October 2, 2020

Malta’s recent spike in COVID-19 related deaths has largely been attributed to a rise in cases at a number of elderly care homes.

Since then, the government has rolled out a number of measures intended to limit the spread, including adopting a ‘bubble’ system at elderly care homes and moving all COVID-19 patients out of their elderly care home and into another building.

However, Grech said the only solution Parnis could think off was “to offer roly-polies” to elderly care home residents, referring to a gift the parliamentary secretary gave residents last month.

“I think the situation is more tragic than this and I’m convinced that Silvio Parnis must consider his position. If he doesn’t, then the Prime Minister must take action. It’s unacceptable for those responsible for the sector not to show their faces.”

“What plan and strategy does the government have for this sector?”

Noting that elderly care homes are precisely where elderly people should feel well protected, Grech warned that elderly people are worried at the spread of COVID-19.

“I urge the government and Silvio Parnis to immediately bring out their plan from where they’ve been hiding it. If they cannot do that, then it means the Opposition must get stronger to become a party capable of contributing as much as possible.”