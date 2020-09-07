WATCH: Bernard Grech Says PL ‘Seriously Worried’ About His Popularity As He Plays Down Tax Concerns

Bernard Grech has said the Labour Party is “seriously worried” about his popularity in the polls and claimed this is why stories about his tax affairs were published in the press over the weekend.

“You must understand that the PL isn’t pleased that I’m entering politics, that you’ve been filled with courage and hope, and that the PN can finally become a strong Opposition and an alternative government,” the PN leadership candidate said in a message to his supporters.

“Stay strong, because no one will stop us. There will be attacks, they will invent attacks but we know that we can win this together.”