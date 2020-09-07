WATCH: Bernard Grech Says PL ‘Seriously Worried’ About His Popularity As He Plays Down Tax Concerns
Bernard Grech has said the Labour Party is “seriously worried” about his popularity in the polls and claimed this is why stories about his tax affairs were published in the press over the weekend.
“You must understand that the PL isn’t pleased that I’m entering politics, that you’ve been filled with courage and hope, and that the PN can finally become a strong Opposition and an alternative government,” the PN leadership candidate said in a message to his supporters.
“Stay strong, because no one will stop us. There will be attacks, they will invent attacks but we know that we can win this together.”
Grech spoke out after Times of Malta and MaltaToday reported over the weekend that he had recently settled an outstanding tax bill of around €30,000 that spanned a number of years.
In his video message, he admitted he “could have been more careful” to avoid this situation.
“A few weeks ago, before I started this journey, I made sure to verify and check any outstanding dues,” he said. “I also understand that I must do way more than that, because I believe politicians must be held to a higher standard.”
Grech didn’t explain exactly how he managed to settle his dues but said he voluntarily withdrew a dispute on the pending amount to ensure he enters the PN leadership race without any unpaid taxes.
“I can now say that I don’t owe a cent to the VAT Department. I also understand why all of this came out… because the party in government is seriously worried at the positive surveys that fill us with courage.”