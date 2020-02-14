WATCH: Adrian Delia Said He Felt More Welcome At The Mellieħa PL Club Than His Own, Junior Minister Recounts

PN leader Adrian Delia said he felt more welcome at the Mellieħa PL club than his own party’s club, parliamentary secretary Clayton Bartolo has revealed in an interview with Lovin Malta.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and the Digital Economy spoke about what happened when Delia visited his hometown last weekend to give a speech that his own party members had boycotted… and what went down afterwards.

“After he finished from the PN club, he came to the PL centre,” Bartolo said.

“He had a drink with those that were present, and something interesting that he said to them was: ‘I feel more welcome here than I feel welcome in the PN club’. This is something he told the people that were there,” Bartolo recounted.

“Everyone welcomed him because we feel like if someone wants to come and have a drink with us, then why not?”

Bartolo said that Delia was genuinely welcomed by the people in the club, especially after a tough week for the Opposition Leader following a slew of resignations from top party officials.

“They didn’t welcome him with a sense of maliciousness or sarcasm, but because there is really that sense of reciprocal respect… at the end of the day this is the Leader of the Opposition, you need to respect his position,” Bartolo said.

