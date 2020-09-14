WATCH: Adrian Delia: ‘I Am Not A Trojan Horse’

“They called me a Trojan Horse, that I’m here as a PL representative,” the PN leader said. “They didn’t say that I did my utmost and that I lost or left behind all I had so I could dedicate all my energy to the PN.”

Adrian Delia has sought to dispel one of the main conspiracy theories his internal critics have thrown at him over the years… that he was planted there by the Labour Party.

Delia published a video a day after the PN’s due diligence process cleared both him and Bernard Grech as suitable candidates ahead of the upcoming leadership election.

He said this process disproved several allegations aired at him throughout his tenure – such as that he had laundered money from a Soho prostitution ring, that he’s struggling to make ends meet and that he’s facing tax problems.

“Over the past three years, I’ve had to face one lie after the other, spread by people with a particular agenda to put spokes in the wheels of the Nationalist Party and its leader,” he said.

“These lies have been exposed and the truth is now out. The time of lies is over, now is the hour of the truth.”

