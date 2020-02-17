WATCH: Adrian Delia Gets A Special Hug And Kiss On Valentine’s Day… As Robert Abela Refuses A Similar Gift

A popular Maltese comedy duo reached out to the leaders of the Labour and Nationalist parties to read them a poem and give them a hug and kiss on Valentine’s Day – and it makes for some very, very Maltese viewing.

Happy San Valentine mingħand Josh u Sean ❤️❤️❤️Josh u Sean❤️❤️❤️ it-tnejn għandhom rose kull wieħed. Waħda Blu u l-oħra ħamra. lil min taħseb li se jtuha?Ġej tarhom lil Josh u Sean waqt ix-xow il-Kbir tad-Danusan L-Aħħar Stage Posted by Danusan on Friday, February 14, 2020

In Danusan’s ‘Josh and Sean’ skit, which features two men dressed as babies in the colours of either political party, both Josh and Sean wanted to give a gift to their beloved party leader on the romantic holiday.

Dressed in blue, Sean heads to Pieta’ to meet Adrian Delia and show his love for the embattled PN leader.

Delia, game as always, lets Sean into his office before they take a seat and Sean reads out a long, sweet poem – and ending it all with a big kiss on Delia’s cheek – cute.