WATCH: Adrian Delia Gets A Special Hug And Kiss On Valentine’s Day… As Robert Abela Refuses A Similar Gift
A popular Maltese comedy duo reached out to the leaders of the Labour and Nationalist parties to read them a poem and give them a hug and kiss on Valentine’s Day – and it makes for some very, very Maltese viewing.
Happy San Valentine mingħand Josh u Sean
❤️❤️❤️Josh u Sean❤️❤️❤️ it-tnejn għandhom rose kull wieħed. Waħda Blu u l-oħra ħamra. lil min taħseb li se jtuha?Ġej tarhom lil Josh u Sean waqt ix-xow il-Kbir tad-Danusan L-Aħħar Stage
In Danusan’s ‘Josh and Sean’ skit, which features two men dressed as babies in the colours of either political party, both Josh and Sean wanted to give a gift to their beloved party leader on the romantic holiday.
Dressed in blue, Sean heads to Pieta’ to meet Adrian Delia and show his love for the embattled PN leader.
Delia, game as always, lets Sean into his office before they take a seat and Sean reads out a long, sweet poem – and ending it all with a big kiss on Delia’s cheek – cute.
The video showed a softer side to Adrian Delia – however, it left Josh in tears.
When Sean asks red-clad Josh why he’s crying, he tells him he got refused by Labour leader Robert Abela when he tried to give him his flower, poem and kiss.
“I went to give it to Robert, the new prime minister, and he didn’t want it,” cries Josh. “He told me he already has from his wife Lydia.”
“Ifhimi, I’m nationalist but even I would have taken Lydia’s” Sean replies with a smile.