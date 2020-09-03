WATCH: Adrian Delia Confirms He Deleted ‘Insignificant’ WhatsApp Chats With Yorgen Fenech

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has confirmed that he deleted his WhatsApp chat with Yorgen Fenech but said his conversation with the man suspected of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia was insignificant. “The messages were no longer recorded on my phone because I delete most of my messages that I don’t need,” Delia said in a recent F Living interview. “I also said that I have no problem with the messages being published so long as they’re taken in context. Were these five messages sent over the period of one or two years or hundreds of messages that showed constant communication? It makes a difference.”

Earlier in the year, Times of Malta published a series of WhatsApp chats between Delia and Fenech in early 2019, before the businessman was arrested for the assassination of Caruana Galizia but after he was outed as the owner of the Dubai company 17 Black. Fenech at one point asked Delia if he was up for an informal meal, with the PN leader thanking him for the offer and telling him he will ask his then head of media Pierre Portelli to organise it. Portelli has said Delia never actually asked him to organise such a meal. Fenech also offered moral support to Delia after his wife accused him of domestic violence and after the PN was soundly trashed at last year’s European Parliament and local council elections. Last weekend, MaltaToday published a brief chat from February 2019 in which Fenech sent Delia a meme of ‘Europe as seen through the eyes of the Maltese’ and the Opposition leader responded “Sadly true”. Although the chats may be innocuous, Delia has changed his version of events of them several times since they were published by the press.